Daniel Radcliffe was 'starstruck' by Gary Oldman
Daniel Radcliffe admits he was first left feeling starstruck over Gary Oldman because he started to understand and become more aware of Gary's Hollywood status.www.thepress.net
Daniel Radcliffe admits he was first left feeling starstruck over Gary Oldman because he started to understand and become more aware of Gary's Hollywood status.www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0