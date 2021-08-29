Daniel Radcliffe was 'starstruck' by Gary Oldman

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.