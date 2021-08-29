World Princess Week Celebrates Anna & Elsa
Can you believe we’re nearly at the end of World Princess Week? I hope you’ve had as much fun celebrating these heroes as I have. Today we have a two-fer, as we honor “Frozen” queens and sisters, Anna and Elsa. First, let’s look at Anna: She is uninhibited and sincere. She doesn’t judge; instead, she sees the best in everyone. From befriending a talking snowman to defending a sister whom others have feared, Anna always follows her heart and trusts her instincts.thekingdominsider.com
Comments / 0