World Princess Week Celebrates Anna & Elsa

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.