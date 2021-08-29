Cancel
Entertainment

World Princess Week Celebrates Anna & Elsa

By TKI Newsroom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe we’re nearly at the end of World Princess Week? I hope you’ve had as much fun celebrating these heroes as I have. Today we have a two-fer, as we honor “Frozen” queens and sisters, Anna and Elsa. First, let’s look at Anna: She is uninhibited and sincere. She doesn’t judge; instead, she sees the best in everyone. From befriending a talking snowman to defending a sister whom others have feared, Anna always follows her heart and trusts her instincts.

Person
Walt Disney
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World Resort#Nordic#Hollywood Studios#Frozen Fractal Gifts#The Disney Wish#Shanghai Disney Resort
Entertainment
Epcot
Disney
Tokyo, JP
Food & DrinksComicBook

Disney Happy Meals Coming to McDonald's to Celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

McDonald's will launch a new Happy Meal promotion featuring 50 toys to celebrate the kickoff to Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary celebration. Walt Disney World News Today was the first to report on the upcoming Happy Meal promotion, which will feature 50 figures from various Disney franchises and movies. Each figure will sit on a stand and will have a cardboard cutout shaped like a snowglobe. The Happy Meal promotion will run from September 14 to October 25 at participating McDonald's locations. McDonald's has not officially announced the promotion, but is expected to in the coming days.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Lifestylethemainstreetmouse.com

First-Ever World Princess Week Kicks Off Next Week: A Sneak Peek of What’s to Come!

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Becca Goldenberg. Hopefully you’ve heard by now that Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration is underway. Well, I am thrilled to announce that—as part of the exciting festivities—next week we will kick off the first-ever World Princess Week! “What does that mean” you ask? Well, it means that we’re going to be sharing the latest on all new products, digital content, unique offerings from our parks and resorts, and more surprises! Here’s a roundup of how you can join in on the celebration next week:
Theater & Danceorangeobserver.com

Disney's reimagined Splash Mountain and World Princess Week

Walt Disney World released new details for their Splash Mountain makeover in a video on Monday. The video update came just in time to kick off Disney's first-ever World Princess Week, which began Monday, Aug. 23. New experiences across the parks will include a brand-new Tiana-themed playground at Epcot, a...
Travelthekingdominsider.com

Holiday Magic is Returning to Disneyland This Christmas Season!

Very exciting holiday news was announced by the Disney Parks Blog this morning!. While I love Halloween at Disneyland, Christmas is absolutely magical. Disneyland turns into an enchanted wonderland full of magic, cheerful entertainment, yuletide treats, specialty merchandise, sparkling décor and seasonal transformations of select attractions! It’s my absolute favorite time of year to go to Disneyland and this year is extra special as we did not get to enjoy the holiday magic at the Parks last year due to the pandemic.
TravelInside the Magic

Bambi and Thumper Statue Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney has just announced that Bambi and Thumper from the animated classic Bambi, will have a special statue at Walt Disney World for the 50th anniversary of the Resort. Disney has announced that they will be featuring “Fab 50” character statues for the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort. These special character statues will be golden, and Guests can see them throughout the Resort when they visit during the 50th anniversary. The 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World kicks off on October 1 and lasts for 18 months.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
Live 95.9

This New Disney Hotel’s Prices Are Out Of This World

Are you a fan of Star Wars? Or a fan of Disney World or all things Disney? How about are you just a fan of staying somewhere fun but affordable on a family vacation? If you're on a tight budget, you can probably forget about staying at the new, highly anticipated Star Wars hotel at Disney World, or else START SAVING MONEY NOW.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Disney Skyliner Ornaments Float Into EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Four new Disney Skyliner ornaments are now available at EPCOT. Just like ornaments that came out a few years ago, these have a shiny exterior with Disney characters peeking out of the gondola “windows”. Ratatouille Skyliner Ornament...
Orlando, FLallears.net

The Worst Times to Visit Walt Disney World

Is there a bad time to visit Walt Disney World? For some, the quick answer is no. We’ve all heard (or uttered) the refrain that even a bad day at Disney World is better than a good day in the real world. Depending on your point of view and your...
LifestyleInside the Magic

One Disney Park Gears Up For Christmas Before Halloween Begins

When Guests visit a Disney Park, most of the time, holidays inside Disney Parks tend to start a lot sooner than they do for the general public. For example, on August 2, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort was already decked out for Halloween with their Halloween event, Disney After Hours Boo Bash, beginning later that week. Considering many are still gripping onto the final days of summer and not wanting to even think about fall weather yet, you may be shocked to hear that Disney is already ready for the snow to hit the ground.
Travelallears.net

The Disney Festival of Holidays Will RETURN to Disneyland Resort

Even though Halloween hasn’t started yet, we’re already gearing up for Christmas and the holidays at Disneyland Resort!. There’s going to be so much to check out this year, from over-the-top decorations to exciting entertainment. And for all you foodies out there, we have some great news — the Disney Festival of Holidays is returning!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in September in Disney World

Rides and hotels across Disney World are constantly being updated and improved, so we see them close for construction or other reasons periodically. Just so that you’re aware of any closures that are happening during your Disney World trip, we checked out which rides and hotels are expected to be closed soon. Keep in mind that rides can still close unexpectedly if bad weather, technical difficulties, or other issues create problems that make them unsafe to ride. We can anticipate some of the refurbishments, though! Here’s a list of all the scheduled Disney World closures for September.
TravelWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (9/2/21): Lightning Lane Signage Appears, Br’er Rabbit Statue Removed from Magic Kingdom, Space 220 Restaurant Opening 9/20, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 2, 2021.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!

