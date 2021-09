SCAM ALERT: We’ve received reports of Unitil customers being called with a demand for payment under the threat of immediate disconnection. This is a scam. While we do place courtesy calls if you are at risk for disconnection, these are usually automated calls that give you the option to speak with a Unitil customer service representative. Our representatives have your account information so there is no need to ask for personal information. If you think you’ve been contacted by a scammer, contact law enforcement immediately or hang up and call our Customer Service team. This will ensure that you are able to talk to a Unitil representative directly and confirm your suspicions.