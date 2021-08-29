BOB MAINDELLE: A different approach to topwater largemouth on Stillhouse
Most summers, and especially during stretches of stable weather as we enjoyed all last week, largemouth bass will feed at the surface, making them quite easy to find. These are typically “school-sized” fish, meaning fish in the 1½- to 3-pound range, and these fish are typically grouped together in packs of three to 20 fish working together to corral shad to the surface, trap them there and feed upon them.kdhnews.com
Comments / 0