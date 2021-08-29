BOB MAINDELLE: A different approach to topwater largemouth on Stillhouse

My buddy Chris and I got some word from a friend in the know that a local wading spot in northern Sarasota Bay was going OFF around sunset. I'd fished the area before, but not with the proper conditions for the fishing we experienced: low tide around sunset near a big old channel mouth that funneled in all the mullet and whitebait for a feeding frenzy. Friday was the most insane topwater bite I've ever seen, with fish smacking the surface every second. Spooks in chrome and bone got the job done, though I was kicking myself for not leaving the house 30 minutes sooner. I arrived after Chris had just released 3 slot snook, 2 smaller ones, 2 overslot trout, a solid jack, and a 30+ inch red that threw the hook after he grabbed the leader. Despite the radar promising we'd be clear til at least 9:30, some truly scary clouds were rolling in and I knew I was on a tight schedule.