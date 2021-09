Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division announced the North American debut of its groundbreaking AS1 Scanner will be held at FABTECH 2021, Sept. 13-16, 2021, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. In Booth A3326 in the South Building. FABTECH attendees will be the first to see the Absolute Scanner AS1 in action. The AS1 is a multi-use, automation-ready scanning solution for the shop floor. The modular blue laser line scanner operates with both laser trackers and portable measuring arms. The AS1 integrates Hexagon’s SHINE (Systematic High-Intelligence Noise Elimination) technology so users can scan most any surface type at maximum speed and accuracy while SHINE’s algorithms does the hard work in the background. Demonstrations of the product will be held in regular intervals during the show.