Memphis Depay’s first goal for Barcelona saw Ronald Koeman’s side fight back to draw 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao in their LaLiga clash at San Mames, where Eric Garcia was sent off in stoppage time.Martin Braithwaite fired an early chance over, before Neto – deputising again for the injured Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – touched a goalbound effort from Inaki Williams wide and Oihan Sancet then rattled the Barca crossbar.Gerard Pique was forced off injured in the 31st minute, with Ronald Araujo sent on – and, in first-half stoppage time, the Barca defender saw his acrobatic effort ruled out for a foul.Athletic...