Carlos Santana remains out with hip injury

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyals first baseman Carlos Santana is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Mariners. Hunter Dozier will start in his place, batting sixth and playing first base. (Kansas City Royals on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Santana missed three days with a hip flexor before returning to the lineup on...

