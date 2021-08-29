Cancel
Kevin Kisner finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the BMW Championship

PGA Tour
 5 days ago

In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole. In his final round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.

