Nanooks Grab Four-Set Victory Over HPU; End Hawaii Trip with Chaminade Tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The Alaska Nanook volleyball team picked up another win over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday, August 28, going four sets with the Sharks and moving to 2-1 on the 2021 season. They won 25-16, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-13. The Nanooks took set one with ease, posting 14 kills and a .257 hit percentage compared to the Sharks seven kills and .111 hit percentage. In set two, the Nanooks posted 15 kills and seven errors for a hit percentage of .200 while the Sharks posted 10 kills and five errors. The third set went the way of HPU as they cut the Nanooks errors in half, only posting four while Alaska had eight unforced errors. The fourth set was a bounce back for Alaska as they played near perfect volleyball with 14 kills, three errors and a .306 hit percentage while HPU ended the night on a five kill set and seven errors.