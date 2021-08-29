Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Nanooks Grab Four-Set Victory Over HPU; End Hawaii Trip with Chaminade Tomorrow

alaskananooks.com
 6 days ago

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The Alaska Nanook volleyball team picked up another win over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday, August 28, going four sets with the Sharks and moving to 2-1 on the 2021 season. They won 25-16, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-13. The Nanooks took set one with ease, posting 14 kills and a .257 hit percentage compared to the Sharks seven kills and .111 hit percentage. In set two, the Nanooks posted 15 kills and seven errors for a hit percentage of .200 while the Sharks posted 10 kills and five errors. The third set went the way of HPU as they cut the Nanooks errors in half, only posting four while Alaska had eight unforced errors. The fourth set was a bounce back for Alaska as they played near perfect volleyball with 14 kills, three errors and a .306 hit percentage while HPU ended the night on a five kill set and seven errors.

alaskananooks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Nanooks#Chaminade#End Hawaii Trip#Hawaii Pacific#Hpu#Nanooksvb#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Hawaii Statealaskananooks.com

Volleyball Opens 2021 Season at Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade

FAIRBANKS – Volleyball season is here! The Nanooks volleyball team is in Hawaii for a three-day, four-game weekend meeting with Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific. Alaska will open up their season at HPU on Friday, August 27. Opponents Chaminade (0-0, 0-0 PacWest) | Hawaii Pacific (0-0, 0-0 PacWest) Dates & Times.
Sportsalaskananooks.com

Nanooks Battle But Fall in Five to Chaminade

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The Alaska Nanook volleyball team fell in heartbreaking fashion to the ChaminadeSwords on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The 'Nooks fell in the first two sets 16-25, 19-25 before grabbing the next two and setting up a fifth set. They eventually fell 16-18 in the fifth, dropping to 1-1 on the 2021 season.
Soccergojacks.com

SDSU TRAVELS TO HAWAII FOR FIRST ROAD TRIP OF SEASON

GAMES 3, 4 & 5: South Dakota State (2-0-0) vs. Idaho State (0-1-1) / Hawaii (0-0-0) / Hawaii Pacific (0-0-0) When Friday, Aug. 27 – 9:30 p.m. (CT) / Sunday, Aug. 29 - 10 p.m. (CT) / Wednesday, Sept. 1 - 8 p.m. (CT) Where Waipio, O'ahu (Waipio Peninsula Soccer...
Anchorage, AKgoseawolves.com

Chaminade scrapes past Seawolves in four

HONOLULU – Alaska Anchorage's Eve Stephens blasted 22 kills and made 15 digs but host Chaminade made enough big plays when it counted to earn a 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23 volleyball victory Saturday at McCabe Gymnasium. The visiting Seawolves (2-1) also got 42 assists, five kills and 16 digs from...
Sports12thman.com

Volleyball Grabs Straight-Set Win Over Stags

HONOLULU – Texas A&M volleyball needed just three sets to secure its first win of the season on Saturday night, as the Maroon & White bested Fairfield in straight sets in its second outing of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. A mix of 15 Aggies saw playing time in...
Hawaii StateFairbanks Daily News-Miner

UAF ends Hawaii trip with a loss

The University of Alaska Fairbanks wrapped up their trip to Hawaii Sunday night. The ending was different from the beginning, which in this case is less than stellar news. Still, one has to be encouraged by the way the Nanooks played during their season opening road trip. Sure, UAF fell...
Hawaii Statejohnnyjet.com

10 Good Reasons To Postpone Your Hawaii Trip

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I love Hawaii. Just the name alone makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside and I’ve been fortunate to have traveled there dozens of times and been to all the major islands multiple times. It’s now my family’s favorite getaway because it’s beautiful, warm, there’s great food, it’s rich in traditions and the people are welcoming. But unfortunately, this is not the time to go.
Soccerwildcatsports.com

Soccer Grabs First Win of 2021 With 3-2 Victory Over Yotes

NAMPA, Idaho – The Central Washington University women's soccer team utilized three different goal scorers to take down the College of Idaho 3-2. The Wildcats (1-0-0) outshot the Coyotes (1-1-0) 20-14. The Crimson and Black put 15 shots on frame. Megan Fox nabbed her first save of the season in...
San Antonio, TXgoeags.com

Eastern Washington Cruises to a Four-Set Victory Over St. Thomas

The Eastern Washington University volleyball team continued on its Texas road trip this afternoon as they opened play at the UIW Cardinal Classic in San Antonio, Texas (Sept. 3). The Eagles faced The Summit League member St. Thomas and picked up the four-set victory (25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19) to improve to 2-2 on the year.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Chaminade drops soccer opener

The Chaminade women’s soccer team hung close with nationally ranked Northwest Nazerene but came up short in its season opener, falling 1-0 on Thursday in Nampa, Idaho. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Basketballchatsports.com

Rockets Set Record with 1-0 Victory Over Oakland

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Freshman Olivia Dault scored just two minutes into the game and it was all Toledo needed in a 1-0 win at Oakland on Thursday. The victory keeps the Rockets (3-0-2) unbeaten after five games, the longest string to start the season without a loss in school history.
Tulsa, OKtulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Volleyball Splits First Day at Maverick Classic

| Box Score 2 ARLINGTON, Texas. ― The Tulsa volleyball team split their first two games at the Maverick Classic Friday, dropping the morning match in five sets to Sam Houston before knocking off tournament-host UT Arlington in four sets. Match 1. After jumping out to a 2-1 match lead,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy