San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's Afghan Community Protests Their Country's Trauma

By Leon Kunstenaar
indybay.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the US quits 20 years of warfare to prop up its installed government of gangsters and clowns, it abandons tens of thousands of Afghans to what they expect will be a brutal Taliban regime. San Francisco's Afghan community, along with Afghans in cities throughout the US, protested the manner...

