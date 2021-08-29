JEFF WALKER Doesn't Think CARCASS Inspired 'The Gothenburg Sound'

CANDLEBOX frontman Kevin Martin spoke to Sofa King Cool about what it has been like for him and his bandmates to tour during the pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Our fans aren't happy about it, but we're not doing meet-and-greets, we're not doing VIPs, we're not any backstage, there's no comp tickets — which is the first time in my career that I've ever had to do that. We just can't afford it. I can't afford for someone in my band to get COVID, or for me to get COVID, and have to shut this tour down for 10 days to quarantine.