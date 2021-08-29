JEFF WALKER Doesn't Think CARCASS Inspired 'The Gothenburg Sound'
In a new interview with Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast, bassist/vocalist Jeff Walker of British extreme metal pioneers CARCASS spoke about the fact that his band's first two albums, "Reek Of Putrefaction" (1988) and "Symphonies Of Sickness" (1989), have influenced a generation of new bands to combine similarly graphic and consciously provocative lyrics with savage and deeply disturbed melodies.www.blabbermouth.net
