Donna and her husband David live independently in their own home. Two years ago Donna was diagnosed with dementia. David became her primary caregiver; however, as her condition progressed he needed help. He was no longer able to assist his wife with bathing, as she would become agitated and downright angry when he tried to get her in the shower. This was a complete change of behavior for Donna, who had always showered daily, had her hair and makeup done and was dressed to the nines at all times. David was at a loss.