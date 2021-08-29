Cancel
Kim Murray of Widow 411: "Self-love"

By Pirie Jones Grossman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-love. It’s important to love yourself through everything. Through every emotion, action, condition, and result. Instead of berating yourself for not knowing how to do something before you learned how to do it, love yourself through the learning. Love yourself through the growth. Love yourself when you make mistakes. And love yourself when you get it right. Love yourself through all of life’s trials and tribulations because you are your own best champion.

