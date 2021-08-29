Tom Nelson of SYNERGY HomeCare: “Start building your industry and referral network early, even before you open your business”

In the digital 4.0 age where the internet has made everything possible, everyone dreams of being a start-up founder or business owner. The internet has created opportunities for many founders, start-ups, and SMEs that could previously not afford to sell in traditional brick-&-mortar stores. Some of these opportunities include leveraging social media and a huge digital market, reducing marketing expenses, and the ability to segment and target customers easily. Yet, eliminating the need for an actual storefront might be the least of your worries if you are a founder. With a business comes various kinds of costs such as marketing and advertising, overheads such as printing and mail, hiring of web developers, and other direct or indirect staff costs. Thus, it is always important to carry out due diligence before actually launching your business and pouring in finances.