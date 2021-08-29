Tom Nelson of SYNERGY HomeCare: “Start building your industry and referral network early, even before you open your business”
Start building your industry and referral network early, even before you open your business. I thought I shouldn’t reach out to the community until I was open for business and serving the community. Unfortunately, when we finally opened, nobody knew we existed and we had to start our marketing and networking efforts from scratch. We were caught flatfooted.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0