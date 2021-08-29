Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Jenny Lilly of Sellout Life: “You may not get all the support you’re expecting”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not get all the support you’re expecting. Friends and connections you may have been counting on or expecting to jump in on your excitement and help to spread the word, promote, or give you support in other ways, won’t always be there once you’re ready for them. You’ll undoubtedly be let down at times, but you’ll find some unexpected cheerleaders and support in places you hadn’t thought to look if you keep looking forward and don’t get offended by the disappointment you may experience.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Blakely
Person
Joey Ramone
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Mental Health#Biotechnology#Baseball Cards#Amazon#Mcdonalds#Sellout Life#Social Distortion#The Baltimore Orioles
