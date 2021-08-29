Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Nancy J. McKay: “Have FUN!”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave FUN! This is one of the hard lessons for me. I have a very strong work ethic — which is great, and, when you believe you’ve got to hustle to be successful, it’s hard to take time out for fun. What I learned not too long ago is that when you take the time to have fun, and stop the hustle, that’s when the magic happens. That’s when your business takes off.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Blakely
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Brené Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Discrimination#Amazon#Mcdonalds#Amazing Outlook Coaching#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EconomyCNBC

How to be financially savvy and have fun in your 20s

For many young adults in their early 20s, balancing finances and a social life can be a juggling act. With student loan payments, rent, insurance and more, it's no surprise that many 20-somethings push off saving and investing money because they don't know where to start or don't have time for it.
Illinois StateThrive Global

Carrie Leaf: “Have some fun in life”

Have some fun in life. Find the balance between working hard on yourself and enjoying yourself. Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.
MusicStereogum

Spirits Having Fun – “See A Sky”

Next week, Spirits Having Fun are releasing their appropriately-titled sophomore album Two. We’ve heard “Hold The Phone” and “Entropy Transfer Partners” already and today the band are sharing one last single, “See A Sky,” a swaying and droopy meditation on the world that becomes prickling and indiscriminate. “There is a...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

The Frank Wolff of 'Jungle Cruise' reacts to viral lookalike police officer Eric Fields who has become a sort of local celebrity due to his uncanny resemblance to the actor. AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been left amazed by his viral doppelganger. Having caught wind of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields' story, the wrestler-turned-actor himself has shared his reaction to their likeness.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
CelebritiesPopculture

Oprah Winfrey Defended After Controversial Dolly Parton Interview Unearthed

A resurfaced 2003 interview between Oprah Winfrey and country legend Dolly Parton has sparked plenty of chatter and controversy on social media. While many of Parton's fans have viewed the interview in a negative light, slamming Winfrey online for being inappropriate and far too invasive, others have a much different outlook on the conversation, sparking some to voice their defense of the media mogul.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Offset In NYC

There’s no denying that the past year has been a whirlwind for everyone, but the infamous on-again-off-again Offset and Cardi B certainly dealt with more drama than most. After calling off their divorce back in November of 2020, the couple took some time to work on their relationship, which ultimately resulted in the conception of their second child together.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Joy Behar happy to apologise for controversial comments on The View

'The View' co-host Joy Behar is always prepared to apologise for the controversial comments on the show as she doesn't want her colleagues to lose their jobs. Joy Behar will always apologise for her controversial comments on 'The View' – even if she doesn't mean it. The 78-year-old comedian is...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Oprah Dolly Parton Controversy Explained

Uh oh! It appears the iconic Oprah Winfrey has landed herself in boiling hot water as an old interview with "Backwoods Barbie" crooner, Dolly Parton, has resurfaced, per TMZ. While it's no secret that Winfrey remains somewhat of a national treasure, it appears the allegiance those have for Winfrey only pales in comparison to that of the hardcore Parton stans who remain fiercely protective of their country music queen. As was once written in The New York Times, much of Parton's fans' admiration for the star hinges on the notion that they have a personal relationship with her. As NYT wrote, while Parton has a larger-than-life look, "her emotional presence is accessibly authentic." Which makes fans feel connected to her. So as one can imagine, as a result of the old interview resurfacing, loyalists aren't taking too kindly to what they believe is Winfrey pressing the country icon too hard.
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy