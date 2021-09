People always over-estimate what can be achieved in one year and always underestimate what can be achieved in 10 years. This is a really important thing to keep in mind. When you over-estimate what you can get done in a short space of time you end up in a never-ending loop of failure and never feeling like you’re progressing. Because of this you start chasing things which take you off course and away from your vision. Stay patient, stay mission focused and drive towards a clear future vision.