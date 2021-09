Define your exit strategy early. When starting a business, it is important to have an overall strategy for where you want to take the company. Is this company stemming from a hobby and is it something you want to stay involved in? Or is your goal always to find an exit? While selling doesn’t need to be decided on day one, it does need to be considered early on. The earlier you understand your exit strategy, the path to scaling will follow. For example, investors can help your business grow from A to B and provide a plethora of resources, but every time you take an investment keep in mind you are diluting your shares.