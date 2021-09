K-pop is infamous for its seven-year jinx, which typically demonstrates the typical seven-year contract set by most companies in the industry. Many groups fail to surpass this jinx. Even within this past year, GOT7 disbanded following their contract period. Some girl groups, such as Lovelyz, are nearing their end, and fans are already worried about possible disbandment. It can go both ways -- the group could continue promoting even if one or two members leave the group. On the other hand, the group can just completely go their own way and disband. It is truly up to the group and the company to decide on that during talks of re-signing.