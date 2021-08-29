Cancel
Aperture Zero 02. Glazed Youth

35mmc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould he try to meet her glazed gaze through the glass? The girl had no expression. That could just be the vibe here, but it was boring; he could anger her by showing his intention, then capture her emotion for his purpose. The Pipes Man shuffled to his left, into...

www.35mmc.com

Comments / 0

InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man on His Death Bed Refuses to Repeat after Priest

An elderly couple had been married for forty years, enjoying a life of endless love and bliss. They were always there to support each other through thick and thin and had weathered countless storms together. On their fortieth wedding anniversary, they decided to celebrate their special day with a romantic...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

A Candid Look at Christina Haack's Struggle With Multiple Autoimmune Diseases

As the star of HGTV's Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast, Christina Haack has solidified herself as one of the most prominent stars in television's home-renovation space, and has become quite a well-known public figure. Whether it is for her remarkable work on television, raising three kids and two dogs, or the myriad of other titles she has taken on over the years, it's clear that Christina is a woman of many talents.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Fans Concerned Over 16 Y/O Honey Boo Boo’s 20-Year-Old Black Boyfriend

Honey Boo Boo, 16, revealed that she is dating a 20-year-old Black college student, leaving fans side-eyeing the relationship.⁠. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. ⁠. According to a source close to the 16-year-old reality star, whose real name is Alana Thompson,...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

New donut company is all the glaze

Zack’s Old Fashioned Donuts’ hours are currently:. Friday/Saturday: 4 pm to 8pm. Pre-order pick-up is available Wednesday through Saturday. Info: Visit Zack’s Old Fashioned Donuts on Facebook for more info. When owner Zack Skogen-Acevedo opened on Memorial Day it was obvious that the town had a huge craving for donuts.
Beauty & FashionBBC

Molly-Mae: 'I’m not just an influencer any more'

She's arguably the most famous Love Island contestant of all time, who's used her popularity to create an Instagram following of over six million. But now 22-year-old Molly-Mae Hague says she's taking a new direction by accepting a senior job with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing (PLT). "I'm excited...
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Boss in a Rage Fired Poor Worker in a Factory

One afternoon, the boss of an iron company was walking around the factory, doing a weekly check-in to see how his employees were doing and to check on production. At first, everything seemed fine. All of the employees were working well, and the machines were in perfect condition. The boss was pleased about what he was seeing and made a note of everything.
TV & VideosPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Mom of 4 children gives up full-time job to become dumpster diver and makes more than $1,000 a week

This mom of four decided to swap her 9 to 5 job for a life of searching through dumpsters after watching a YouTube video. Her name is Tiffany and she left her job as a canteen server after discovering she could earn up to $1,000 per week by selling other people’s trash. The 32-year-old mom of four was inspired after watching a video on YouTube.
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!

Comments / 0

