Grow: Song Of The Evertree Will Launch In November This Year

Bloober Team Has Released a New Trailer For The Medium Ahead of Its PlayStation 5 Launch. The Medium initially released earlier this year on Xbox Series X/S and PC to much acclaim as a psychological horror game. The game had a strong, interesting story, gorgeous environments and more as players took on the role of a Marianne, who is a medium that sees dead people. In June, Bloober Team announced that The Medium would be creeping its way to the PlayStation 5 later year and earlier this month, the developers released a cool trailer showcasing the use of PlayStation 5’s Dualsense control. At Gamescom, the company released another trailer highlighting key elements of the story and more.