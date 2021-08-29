Cancel
Grow: Song Of The Evertree Will Launch In November This Year

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrow: Song of The Evertree Has Confirmed Its Launch For November This Year. Earlier this year, publisher 505 Games and developer Prideful Sloth announced Grow: Song of the Evertree, a unique crafting game where players are tasked with growing trees, gardens and more in a world that seriously needs it. The companies have now confirmed that Grow: Song of the Evertree will be launching on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch on 16th November at a price of $24.99 /€24.99 / £19.99. In 2022, a physical edition will launch on the Nintendo Switch for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.

cogconnected.com

