Sledgehammer Games Addresses Issues and More In Vanguard Alpha

Another weekend more, here we are so that you miss the opportunity to enjoy several games for free during the next few days. And not only that; We also tell you the main offers available on various platforms, with which you can get hold of different titles that are currently on sale. Between days 27 and 29 of August You can enjoy several at no cost on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. We tell you the best promotions so you don’t miss anything during the weekend.