Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sledgehammer Games Addresses Issues and More In Vanguard Alpha

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSledgehammer Games Have Announced That They Are Addressing Certain Issues In the Alpha And More. Sledgehammer Games, along with Activision, announced that Call of Duty would be making its way back to the battlegrounds of World War II. Since the announcement, fans have been given the opportunity to see various hints of gameplay and an announcement was made that a multiplayer reveal would be made on 7th September. Most recently, PlayStation users were given an exclusive run at the game via the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Champion Hill game mode. During the event, Sledgehammer announced certain changes and also added a trios mode.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision#Game Mode#Playstation#Champion Hill#Counterstrike#Call Of Duty Vanguard#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PS Plus September 2021 Free PS4 and PS5 Games Revealed

Another month, a new set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Last month wasn’t huge but it did include a new game Hunter’s Arena Legends, though. If you still haven’t redeemed your August 2021 free games, make sure that you do before it goes away. This month’s free games...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Inside Call of Duty: Vanguard and Sledgehammer’s Unique Return to WWII

After months (and perhaps years, considering 2020’s switch to Treyarch bringing out a Call of Duty game) of rumors, leaks, and speculation about what Sledgehammer has been up to, Call of Duty: Vanguard is now out in the open. It’s coming November 5th, along with a Zombies mode developed by Treyarch as a prequel to the Dark Aether storyline, and a brand new Vanguard map launching day and date in Warzone (along with an all new anti-cheat). Yes, it’s a return to World War II, but no, it’s not a sequel or follow-up to Call of Duty: WWII, except for the obvious thematic base of WWII.
Video GamesNME

Sledgehammer Games interested in making games other than ‘Call Of Duty’

Developer Sledgehammer Games has said it may want to make other games, the studio has only developed games in the Call Of Duty franchise since its formation in 2009. Speaking to VentureBeat in a recent (August 18) interview, studio head Aaron Halon said: “We love our legacy and what we’ve created, but we also wanted to think about the future of the studio and how we could set ourselves up to be even stronger.”
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Alpha to Start on August 27

Today, Activision revealed that the Alpha test of the multiplayer of Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: Vanguard will take place from August 27, at 10 AM PT, to August 29, at 10 AM PT, and feature the franchise’s new Champion Hill mode. According to Activision, the Alpha will be exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players and a subscription to the PlayStation Plus will not be required.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Sledgehammer Games want “interesting, exciting projects to work on”

In a recent interview with VentureBeat, Sledgehammer Games’ COO Andy Wilson announced that the company is “fully invested” in Call of Duty right now, but they’ve still got plans for the future. Having created the previous Call of Duty franchise entries Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty:...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

How to Pre-Load & Play Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha on PS4 & PS5

Find out how to play the Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha on PS4 & PS5. You can even pre-load it to get even more time in the game!. Call of Duty Vanguard is finally right around the corner and fans of the series can’t wait to get their hands on the game. Luckily, a completely free Alpha for Call of Duty Vanguard will give players the chance to jump into the game early.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Call of Duty Vanguard: Alpha Test Begins This Weekend

Activision and Sledgehammer Games are set to launch Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha test this weekend. Those who will participate have a chance to experience a new game mode. The game’s alpha test will be exclusive to PS4 and PS5 only and it will run from August 27 at 1 p.m. EST until August 29 at 1 p.m. EST.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

CoD: Vanguard Alpha won’t have console FOV slider

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha test on PlayStation will not have an option for console players to adjust the Field of View for the game. With Vanguard officially out in the open, the hype train for the newest Call of Duty game is already well underway. The World War shooter is going to be the first Call of Duty game to be developed properly with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in mind, and many features have already been announced.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha Settings Reveal Tactical Sprint & More

It looks as though Call of Duty Vanguard will have Tactical Sprint after all, just like Modern Warfare before it. Already, some settings have been revealed for the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha. The Alpha includes many familiar settings, but some key settings are still missing. With many fans...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Confirms Return of Controversial Feature

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha is days away from going live, but images regarding features and settings are making the rounds on social media. First off, an image from charlieINTEL confirmed the return of Tactical Sprint. A feature that first debuted in Modern Warfare (2019), later continued in Warzone though absent from Black Ops Cold War. Second, and more controversial, is the return of interactable doors. Another feature introduced in Modern Warfare multiplayer, fans are not happy that this has returned.
Video Gamesestnn.com

How To Play The COD Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha

This new Call of Duty game mode will be available for testing very soon. Call of Duty’s 2021 installment was revealed as Vanguard last week. Vanguard sees the franchise return to World War 2, and with each new game comes new movement, new mechanics and most importantly, new game modes.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Activision’s Logo Now Absent from Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha

Activision’s logo is once again missing from Call of Duty: Vanguard; this time from the game’s Champion Hill Alpha. As previously reported, the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer (launching November 5th across Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S) suspiciously omitted Activision’s logo. Instead the trailer featured Call of Duty Presents, with no Activision logo among the other companies at the end. Legal text of Activision’s ownership was still seen however.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5 version boasts 120Hz according to alpha menu

Call of Duty: Vanguard will support 120Hz on PS5, the alpha version of the shooter has revealed. Just earlier today, it was revealed that there's a Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation alpha later this week. As per the tweet from Charlie Intel just below, you can already load up the alpha on PS5, where it's been discovered through the in-game settings menu that Vanguard will support 120Hz on PS5.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Free games and offers for this weekend; COD Vanguard, Battlefield V and more

Another weekend more, here we are so that you miss the opportunity to enjoy several games for free during the next few days. And not only that; We also tell you the main offers available on various platforms, with which you can get hold of different titles that are currently on sale. Between days 27 and 29 of August You can enjoy several at no cost on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. We tell you the best promotions so you don’t miss anything during the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy