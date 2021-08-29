Heart Mountain Foundation teams with educators to teach about little-known American history

So you are sitting on a park bench, just enjoying the weather. What is the likelihood that the next person that walks by you is of a different race than you? In 2010 the probability of a different race person walking by was 54.9% in 2010, and it rose to 61.1% in 2020. We are more likely to see people who are different than us is the classroom, the boardroom or the sidewalk, and from what we are seeing these days, our nation is not ready for this change.