Heart Mountain Foundation teams with educators to teach about little-known American history
Seventy-five years after the last Japanese incarceration camp in the U.S. closed, questions remain. How did the forcible relocation and internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans happen? Why did it occur? And why don’t we know more about a historical event that the government later admitted was the result of “race prejudice, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership?”www.thecheyennepost.com
