BTS Jungkook's Spotify Playlist surpasses 1.5M followers - The Most-Followed Individual Korean Artist Playlist on the platform
On the 29th, Jungkook's Spotify playlist, 'Jungkook's Favorite Tracks,' which he personally curated, reached more than 1.5 million followers. To date, it is the #1 Most-Followed Individual Korean Artist Playlist, the Most-Followed BTS member playlist, and the First and Only Individual Korean Artist Playlist to have 1.5M followers. Overall, Jungkook's...www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0