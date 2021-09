Hello there! Good to talk with you this sunny morning. I love that old song by CCR and I do believe they got it right. For instance, I've been planning for months to go through my closets and get rid of items I know I will never wear...well, maybe I'll do it some other time. I've been wanting to go through my old pictures and items I've saved...I never get to it; maybe "someday." I fully intend to get up some morning with boundless energy and completely clean my home, top to bottom; now that will never happen....not even "someday".