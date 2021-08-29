A hundred countries receive the commitment of the Taliban to continue the exits from Afghanistan
The United States Department of State has released a statement signed with 97 other countries In which it informs that the Taliban have given guarantees so that Afghan citizens and foreigners who want to leave Afghanistan with the required documentation will be able to continue doing so after August 31, the final date of the withdrawal of troops from the Central Asian country. Among the signatories of this communiqué are countries such as Spain, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and organizations such as NATO and the European Union. Neither Russia nor China are among the signatories.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0