After almost 325 days India finally got their beloved game, Battlegrounds Mobile India back to both Android and iOS platforms. After the release on android devices, Krafton hosted a special streamer battle tournament featuring the biggest streamers of India, named Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party. It was the first-ever official tournament of BGMI and team Insidious won that tournament. Now after the release of the game on the ios version, Krafton has announced another tournament named BGMI x LOCO: India Ki After Party. This article will give players details regarding the schedule, format, and timings of this tournament.