“Yesterday morning at about 8:00 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 16 in Medford that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that Joel Jimenez-Aparicio, 23, of Chelsea, was driving a 2007 Yamaha YZF R1 motorcycle westbound on Route 16 in Medford. The Yamaha was traveling in the breakdown lane and passing traffic in the travel lanes. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was making a legal right turn from the right lane into the parking lot of the Meadow Glen Mall. The Yamaha traveling in the breakdown lane was unable to stop and struck the cab of the tractor-trailer on the passenger side.