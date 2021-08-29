Cancel
Health Services

Province Provides Grants For Municipalities

By Steven Wilson
discoverestevan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA program that started in 2020, the Targeted Sector Support initiative from the provincial government is designed to help municipalities with building capacity, establishing and growing good governance practices and encourage cooperation between municipalities, both urban and rural. This funding is provided through cost-shared grants, which are approved by the TSS Steering Committee and administered by the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association.

