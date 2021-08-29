Province Provides Grants For Municipalities

Every year the City of Goleta looks forward to helping those in our community in need using funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This past year, the City received additional funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for our CDBG program to assist people affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic (CDBG-CV funding). This past year, 3,678 people were assisted with CDBG and CDBG-CV funding. The City is required to submit a year-end report on its accomplishments called the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER provides an assessment of the City's performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2020-2021 CDBG Action Plan. The draft CAPER can be viewed here.