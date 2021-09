Suffolk County is seeing the impacts of the surging delta variant. The local surge in COVID-19 cases corresponds with the trajectory of the more contagious delta variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant represented 6.7% of new SARS-CoV-2 infections in this region at the end of May. At the end of June, it was 55% of new infections in New York. By the end of July, that number shot up to 96%. And as of the week ending Aug. 21, it was more than 99%.