MLB

Bucking Conventional Wisdom

By Zach Hayes
pitcherlist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisdom gets the first star of the night for his continual demolition of the White Sox, homering twice for the second consecutive day and helping kickstart the Cubs’ 7-0 win over their crosstown rivals — their first of the season. Whether it’s for the Cubs or elsewhere, Wisdom seems to be securing his place as a legitimate major league power threat; he’s already just one homer shy of Kris Bryant‘s rookie home run record for the Cubs (26). He’s done it in a fraction of the playing time, too, getting to all that power in just 82 games this year, and only 63 starts.

