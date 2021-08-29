Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Going places: Great places to go to get the most out of Indian Summer outdoors

By Karen Rubin
theislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being fairly blissful about travel as we went into summer with incredibly low COVID-19 rates that saw a veritable boom in travel after a year and a half of isolation, I have gone back to being more cautious about choosing travel destinations and experiences for fall. I am still looking for outdoor experiences in uncrowded, open spaces amid nature, in places which encourage wearing masks when social distancing isn’t feasible, even after being vaccinated, and I will double-check that any travel company, hotel, airline, car rental is adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. I will also take into consideration that like-minded people will be choosing the same sort of trip.

theislandnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Travel#Indian Summer#Mountain Biking#Outdoor Adventure#Western River Expeditions#Bbq#The Moab Adventure Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
Country
India
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
TravelPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Panama beckons with outdoor wellness escapes

(BPT) - It’s no secret that nature and the outdoors have been a safe haven for many during the past year, providing a much-needed space to feel at ease and focus on personal wellness. As more countries around the world open their borders to visitors, travelers are seeking regenerative travel experiences, and mapping their dream destinations on their journey toward increased mindfulness and self-discovery.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Q985

Did You Know Wisconsin Is a Great Place to Go Surfing?

This summer my almost 10-year-old nephew has been obsessed with surfing, and he's not referring to the kind of surfing you do in California or Hawaii. He's talking about the kind you can do with a boat on a lake in Wisconsin. Here comes the part where I admit I didn't know you could 'surf' behind a boat. (Judge me if you want to). Wakeboard, ski, kneeboard, barefoot, sure, I know about all that and have failed miserably at attempts to do most of them myself.
Sandwich, MAtheislandnow.com

Going places: Driveable getaways: Great time to time-travel in Sandwich, Cape Cod’s first village

Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com. One of my favorite places for a driveable getaway is Sandwich, Cape Cod’s first village, settled in 1637. Sandwich is an enchanting jewel where history, exquisite architecture, fascinating attractions abound in a compact, walkable area, a short distance from the delightful Sandy Neck beach as well as the Cape Cod Canal biking trail. It is quintessential New England, an idyllic place to visit, to stay, to make your hub for exploring Cape Cod.
TravelPosted by
Only In Oregon

9 Things To Do Near Crater Lake After You Explore The Iconic Lake

For many, Crater Lake is a bucket-list destination that’s a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. But not for Oregonians. Here in the Beaver State, we count ourselves lucky each and every day to be surrounded by so much stunning natural beauty and wonder, much of which is easily accessible and experienced. So when we visit Crater Lake for […] The post 9 Things To Do Near Crater Lake After You Explore The Iconic Lake appeared first on Only In Your State.
Worldlonelyplanet.com

Experience the best of Peru with these 8 iconic hikes

Distinguished by three topographical regions – mountains, jungle and arid coast – Peru is an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts as all roads seem to lead to a superb hiking trail. Ascending the Andes at a steady pace brings you to exhilarating, high-elevation lakes of an azure hue while venturing...
PetsSFGate

'Dog Days' of summer are a great time to go fishing

When early July arrives, I automatically start longing to go wade-fishing on the nearby Upper Reaches of the Cass River, something I have been doing since childhood. Early July and all the way through the month of August represent what are known as the “Dog Days” of summer. I used...
Hawaii Statecntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Hawaii, USA

You might call Brandon Lee Hawaii’s number-one fan. A passionate advocate for Hawaiian sustainability, Lee grew up in the small town of Honokaa, on the island of Hawaii, and did a brief stint on the mainland before settling in the town of Hilo, on the same island. The father of four now owns his own restaurant, Napua, where everything—from the food to the plates themselves—is locally sourced; he also presides over Kaunamano Farm, a 150-pig farm that supplies sustainably raised pork to Napua. As COVID-19 has catalyzed new conversations around tourism to the Hawaiian Islands as well as Hawaii’s reliance on imports, Lee has remained staunchly committed to the idea that the islands sustain themselves. So, too, has his passion for this place—and his belief that there’s nowhere else on earth quite like it—remained unchanged.
Posted by
Nick Davies

Great Places For A Reunion

Enjoy your time with your familyPexels - Askar Abayev. It is that time of year and everyone is looking at you for vacation ideas. Your family reunion is an enormous get together and the last year will be hard to beat. That extravaganza had the family talking for months. With enough luck and help you can pull it off. There are several places that will hold your family but nothing that will entertain all of them. Or so you think, but if you look into a vacation rental on a tropical island or even with less traveling out west in a desert area.
TravelTravel Weekly

Riviera hails return of river cruises with Douro sailings

Riviera Travel has completed its first river cruises since the outbreak of the pandemic halted operations 18 months ago. The operator hosted 120 passengers on two eight-day Douro river cruises which featured excursions to a Porto vineyard and the historic Spanish city of Salamanca, as well as guided tours of Portuguese landmarks including Castelo Rodrigo and Mateus Palace gardens.
Rochester, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Where is the Best Place and Time to Go Leaf Peeping in New Hampshire?

Time to enjoy one of the many wonders of New England. The Fall Foliage changing. Like Mother Nature taking a paintbrush to the woods, it is without a doubt the best place in the world to see the spectacular show planet earth has to show us. When I first moved to Rochester, New Hampshire I was like every tourist just admiring the trees wherever they were without a real plan. Now I know there is a better way.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Seven unforgettable voyages with Aurora Expeditions

Aurora Expeditions takes guests to some of the most incredible places on the planet. Its fleet of state-of-the-art ships harness the latest advancements in naval design and technology, while their small size gives guests access to some of the most untouched spots. With a professional and experienced expedition team on...
TravelTelegraph

The best adults-only hotels in Tenerife, including top golf, spa and beach resorts

These are unusual times, and the state of affairs can change quickly. Please check the latest travel guidance before making your journey. Our writers visited these hotels pre-pandemic. Although renowned as a family destination, Tenerife also has its fair share of child-free accommodation. If you’re looking for the best adults-only...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Walls Going Up At Your Soon To Be Favorite Chicken Place In Bismarck

Chick-fil-A is pretty popular. I went back to my hometown of Grand Forks a couple weeks back, and on our way back to Bismarck it was a must to stop at Chick-fil-A. We sat in line at the drive thru for nearly 20 minutes, but it was worth it. Again, Chick-fil-A is that good. To be honest, I rarely went there because I seldom had that extra 20 minutes to wait in line with my busy life. That didn't mean I didn't want or crave Chick-fil-A.

Comments / 0

Community Policy