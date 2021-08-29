Going places: Great places to go to get the most out of Indian Summer outdoors

You might call Brandon Lee Hawaii’s number-one fan. A passionate advocate for Hawaiian sustainability, Lee grew up in the small town of Honokaa, on the island of Hawaii, and did a brief stint on the mainland before settling in the town of Hilo, on the same island. The father of four now owns his own restaurant, Napua, where everything—from the food to the plates themselves—is locally sourced; he also presides over Kaunamano Farm, a 150-pig farm that supplies sustainably raised pork to Napua. As COVID-19 has catalyzed new conversations around tourism to the Hawaiian Islands as well as Hawaii’s reliance on imports, Lee has remained staunchly committed to the idea that the islands sustain themselves. So, too, has his passion for this place—and his belief that there’s nowhere else on earth quite like it—remained unchanged.