Going places: Great places to go to get the most out of Indian Summer outdoors
After being fairly blissful about travel as we went into summer with incredibly low COVID-19 rates that saw a veritable boom in travel after a year and a half of isolation, I have gone back to being more cautious about choosing travel destinations and experiences for fall. I am still looking for outdoor experiences in uncrowded, open spaces amid nature, in places which encourage wearing masks when social distancing isn’t feasible, even after being vaccinated, and I will double-check that any travel company, hotel, airline, car rental is adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. I will also take into consideration that like-minded people will be choosing the same sort of trip.theislandnow.com
