Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.