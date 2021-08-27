Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Boss who shot his workers later led KKK chapter

Eunice News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the rural neighborhood around Ticheli Road, the sound of multiple gunshots erupted in the early morning quiet of July 13, 1960. Sam Brooks wasn’t sure why shots were being fired, but peeking out the front window of his home, the 9-year-old looked across the street where they came from. Brooks wanted to go outside and see what was going on, but his mother kept him inside. Nearby, 34-year-old…

www.eunicetoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Kkk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
RelationshipsPosted by
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
Livingston, LAwbrz.com

Fight over gas led to one person shot in Livingston

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was shot at a gas station after a fight over fuel escalated. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said one person was shot in the arm Monday afternoon and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The owner of Frog's at Magnolia Beach said the two got in an argument over...
Bath, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Bath Man Who Shot His Sis-in-Law in Shirley Found Guilty

A Bath man who shot his sister-in-law with a rifle has been found guilty of attempted murder. It was July of 2019 when police were called to the North Pointe Farm and Garden on Greenville Road in Shirley to a report that the store owner had been shot. The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. She told authorities that it was her brother-in-law, 24-year-old Christopher Hallowell of Bath, who had shot her. She said he hid in the horse barn and waited for her to come outside the store.
Accidentsohmymag.co.uk

Freak accident: Aunt dies after making nephew bacon sandwich

An extremely unfortunate freak accident in which a woman strangled by her own pyjamas took place inBlackburn, Lancashire. The women in question, Jackie Cottrill, 52, was found asphyxiated by her pyjamas on the oven door after making her nephew abacon sandwich. Very little is known as to how the freak accident occurred leaving the police department in charge of the investigation completely dumbfounded. Coroner James Adeley described the incident as 'extraordinarily back luck,' saying that:
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Jamerria Hall Confesses To Killing Her Two Children, Six-Year-Old Da’neria Thomas & Eight-Year-Old Davin Thomas, After Their Bodies Were Found At Southwest Baltimore Apartment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mother has been arrested after her two children were found dead in Southwest Baltimore. Police said 28-year-old Jamerria Hall confessed to killing her two children, six-year-old Da’neria Thomas and eight-year-old Davin Thomas. She was arrested Wednesday morning. “We can confirm now that the mother 28-year-old Jamerria Hall is the suspect, in this case, having confessed to murdering her children. She’s currently in custody and detectives will be pursuing criminal charges,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. Police said someone called them to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon because something smelled bad. When officers got there, they found the...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Public SafetyPosted by
Davenport Journal

The white nationalist who shot and killed nine Black people in church will be executed for his crimes

According to the court documents, the 27-year-old man entered the church in June, 2005 and murdered nine members of the church’s congregation in cold blood. The defendant’s legal team tried to argue recently that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned, claiming that his mental issues were not taken into account when the decision was made to allow him to represent himself at certain stages of the trial.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
CelebritiesShropshire Star

Police say dancer, 22, and boyfriend, 41, both died of stab wounds

The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police following a report of concern for her welfare. A 22-year-old dancer was stabbed to death and her boyfriend died as a result of self-inflicted knife wounds, police have said. The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police at a property...

Comments / 0

Community Policy