BRIDGEPORT W.Va. – Despite starting their season a week later than expected, Bridgeport earned a commendable victory against the Morgantown Mohigans 31-20. “The kids battled hard and gave very good effort, and that really what we wanted” said BHS coach Tyler Phares. “Two back-to-back weeks where we thought we were going to get to play someone, and did not get the chance. Obviously, a sloppy game, and a lot of stuff that we can fix.”