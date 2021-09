*****We were able to identify the victim. Thank you for your help*****. PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)—The Princeton Police Department in currently investigating a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred this morning at 8:03 a.m. on Rosedale Road. The victim had no identification on his person and we are unable to identify him. He is described as a 70 year old male, possibly of Asian descent, small build, wearing a navy blue shirt, khaki pants and loafers. Inside both of the victims socks were two stress balls tied together with rope. If you have any tips that would help us identify the victim please call D/Sgt. Gering at 609-921-2100 X1840 or Det. Travis Allie X2123. Thank you for any assistance.