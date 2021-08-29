Final Prediction

Cancel
By dlhouse
Daily Norseman
 4 days ago

The preseason showed Browning undeserving of a NFL roster spot. There's a chance the Vikings still believe in him considering he was #2 on the depth chart for every game, but he made little of the opportunity bestowed for his vaccination. Unless the Vikings are rummaging the waiver wire for a backup, this should be a simple choice.

