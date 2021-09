As a hospitalized 19-year-old Texas man fights the COVID-19 Delta variant, his aunt shared photos illustrating what the virus can look like on an otherwise “healthy man.”. “If you are wondering what Delta variant looks like on a 19 year old healthy man ... this is my nephew who we have been asking for prayers for,” Christina Snook Weathers said in a public Facebook post. She said she posted the photos, with permission from the teen’s father, “because the virus is real.”