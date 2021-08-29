With 20th Straight Win, Ravens Set NFL Preseason Record Convincingly

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens made preseason history - convincingly. Building a 23-3 halftime lead, the Ravens rolled into the NFL record books by winning their 20th consecutive preseason game, 37-3, over Washington at FedExField. Baltimore's streak surpasses the 19 straight preseason games won by the Green Bay Packers (1959-62), coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi.

