More predictions in Kentucky’s favor are rolling in for five-star basketball prospects in the 2022 class. On Wednesday — less than 24 hours after UK extended a scholarship offer to star center Adem Bona — Rivals.com’s Dan McDonald logged picks for the Wildcats in the recruitments of Bona, five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and five-star combo guard Cason Wallace. Bona and Wallace are expected to take official visits to Lexington next week, and Sharpe has already made the trip to UK and is seen as a major Kentucky lean.