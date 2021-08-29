Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Gallery: Former Georgia QB Jake Fromm gets final preseason snaps for Buffalo Bills

By UGA Wire
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has earned preseason playing time this year for the Buffalo Bills after serving last year away from the team as the squad’s reserve COVID-19 signal-caller. The second-year pro is battling for the team’s backup position with former No. 1 pick Mitchell Trubisky and Davis Webb.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Bills cut Jake Fromm, Davis Webb on way to 53 players

The Bills are going with two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Jake Fromm and Davis Webb were both dropped from the roster as the Bills made their final cuts of the summer on Tuesday. Fromm spent last season on the active roster after being drafted in the fifth-round, but never played in a game.
NFLBuffalo News

Jake Fromm enjoys an end zone moment, awaits word on Bills future

Jake Fromm led his Georgia Bulldogs team to the national championship game as a true freshman in 2017. Taking the field before a preseason home crowd for the first time as an NFL quarterback isn’t going to rank as one of the epic moments of his athletic career. Yet after...
NFLBuffalo News

[BN] Blitz: Jake Fromm awaits word on his future in Buffalo

Jake Fromm enjoys an end zone moment, awaits word on Bills future. Jake Fromm knows there's nothing else he can do. He looked solid Saturday, albeit against poor competition, completing 10 of 16 passes for 87 yards. He had a nice 13-yard touchdown run. Last year, his first in the...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jake Fromm lands with NFL practice squad

Jake Fromm may not have earned a roster spot with the Buffalo Bills, but it turns out he won’t be leaving the organization. On Wednesday, the Bills announced that Fromm was among the 15 players who they signed to their practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. He and fellow quarterback Davis Webb, who will also be on the practice squad, will provide depth behind starter Josh Allen and backup Mitchell Trubisky.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Make Decision On QB Jake Fromm

Forced to chisel down their rosters to 53 earlier this afternoon, several NFL teams made some notable cuts on Tuesday — including quite a few at the quarterback position. While the QB release news of the day clearly goes to former Patriot Cam Newton, a couple other cuts are making headlines as well.
NFLchatsports.com

Watch: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm scrambles for Bills TD

Jake Fromm turned on the jets and showed off his elusiveness today, scrambling for a 13 yard touchdown in a Buffalo Bills preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. A @frommjake TD scramble and the @BuffaloBills fans go WILD. So glad you're all back. : #GBvsBUF on @NFLNetwork (or check...
NFLaudacy.com

Bills shut out Packers in 2021 preseason finale

The Buffalo Bills closed out their 2021 preseason schedule on Saturday with a 19-0 shutout win over the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. It was Josh Allen and the Bills offense getting the football first in this game, as the Buffalo quarterback took to the field for the first time this preseason. It was almost as perfect of an opening drive for the Bills as you can picture it.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jake Fromm scrambles for 13-yard TD, makes Bills fans go crazy

Jake Fromm won’t be the starting quarterback in Buffalo this year. That will be Josh Allen. But, the former Georgia quarterback has a chance to make the roster as QB3, and he’s having a solid preseason thus far. In the Bills’ preseason finale on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers,...
NFLWMAZ

Warner Robins native, UGA star Jake Fromm released by Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from 13WMAZ coverage on the 2020 draft. Houston County’s Jake Fromm is now a free agent. According to the latest roster released by the Bills, Fromm is among one of the 23 cuts the team made Tuesday to get down to a 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy