Genre fans have been appreciating Guillermo del Toro's efforts for decades, but following his film The Shape of Water becoming one of the most acclaimed and award-winning films of 2017, the filmmaker has been able to pursue countless new opportunities, including the development of the new Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. The project was previously being developed under the title "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight," and rather than del Toro himself being directly involved with the filming of each episode, Deadline has confirmed the impressive slate of filmmakers he has enlisted to realize the horrifying series, as well as the top-tier actors that have been cast in the project.