Julie Ditty Qualls was still coaching tennis as recently as Sunday. Never mind that the breast cancer that she had fought for six years had worsened, ravaged her body and metastasized to Stage IV. Coaching tennis was what Ditty Qualls did, and according to Eddie Sizemore, her own coach at the youth level, she did it remotely up until two days before her death Tuesday night in a Louisville hospital at age 42.