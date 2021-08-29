Cancel
UEFA

Bayern vs. Gladbach in German Cup, Dortmund vs. Ingolstadt

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has been drawn at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round of the German Cup. Defending champion Borussia Dortmund faces second-division Ingolstadt at home. Hertha Berlin was drawn at fourth-tier Preußen Münster. Münster's participation in the draw came after Wolfsburg was thrown out of the competition for using one substitute too many in its first-round tie. Jesse Marsch's Leipzig was drawn at fourth-tier Babelsberg.

Jesse Marsch
#Borussia Dortmund#Bayern Munich#Ap#M Nster
