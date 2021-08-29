Bayern vs. Gladbach in German Cup, Dortmund vs. Ingolstadt

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, as they make the trip to SC Freiburg on matchday two of the Bundesliga season. A tricky contest awaits Borussia Dortmund this weekend, as they travel to the Dreisamstadion to take on SC Freiburg. The Black and Yellows suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday, and they will be determined to get the three points against SC Freiburg. But beating them certainly won’t be an easy task.