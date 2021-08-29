Awoniyi scores Union’s winner, Wolfsburg beats Leipzig

The cramped international schedule has been causing problems for months, causing players to suffer unnecessary injuries and burnout. Now, with national teams forced to squeeze three matches into a two-week break to makeup for cancelled matches in March, the problems are growing further. According to Kicker, three Bayer Leverkusen players: Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, and Piero Hincapie, will miss Die Werkself’s upcoming match against Borussia Dortmund. This is because they play two games all the way in South America less than 48 hours before the Bundesliga match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday. As a result, Leverkusen’s CEO Rudi Völler has requested that the DFB move the game to Sunday to accommodate Leverkusen’s players returning from their obligations in South America.