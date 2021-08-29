Cancel
Awoniyi scores Union’s winner, Wolfsburg beats Leipzig

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Striker Taiwo Awoniyi has scored a brilliant goal to help Union Berlin upset Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 for its first Bundesliga win of the season. The 24-year-old Awoniyi combined with Max Kruse to score what proved to be the winning goal in the 41st minute. Awoniyi has now scored in each of Union’s opening three games. Union drew with Bayer Leverkusen 1-1, then 2-2 at Hoffenheim. He says, “I feel good, but the most important thing is the team.” Union stretched its unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga to 18 games with the win over Gladbach. Wolfsburg has defeated Leipzig 1-0 in the late game.

Related
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Wolfsburg down Leipzig to regain top spot in Bundesliga

Berlin (AFP) – Wolfsburg regained top spot in the fledgling Bundesliga table Sunday with a 1-0 win at home to fellow Champions League side RB Leipzig to preserve their 100 percent record. Wolfsburg grabbed the winner shortly after the break when left-back Jerome Roussillon reacted quickest to a loose ball.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Bundesliga leaders Wolfsburg mute celebrations after fan’s collapse

Berlin (AFP) – Wolfsburg regained top spot in the fledgling Bundesliga table Sunday with a 1-0 win at home RB Leipzig, but the hosts’ victory was overshadowed by a spectator collapsing in the stadium. The hosts muted their celebrations after the final whistle when it emerged a fan had collapsed...
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Eldor Shomurodov Scores Winner as Roma Beat Trabzonspor 2-1 In Turkey

Welcome to the Europa Conference League. You decide whether you’re hoping this is the first of only two matches for Roma this season, or whether it can be the start of a new European adventure. Enough ink has been spilled on the merits of the competition, so we’ll just get straight into the match.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Union’s in-form Awoniyi rescues point at Hoffenheim

Berlin (AFP) – Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his fourth goal in three games to seal a Bundesliga point for Union Berlin in their 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim on Sunday. The 24-year-old, who moved permanently from Merseyside this summer after spending last season on loan in the German capital,...
Worldgoal.com

Red-hot Awoniyi scores as Union Berlin hold Akpoguma’s Hoffenheim

The ex-Liverpool striker has now scored four times in his last three games as the Iron Ones extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11. Taiwo Awoniyi was Union Berlin’s hero having grabbed the equalizer in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga outing. Both teams came into...
Premier LeagueSportsnet.ca

Tottenham stays perfect after Son scores winner over Watford

LONDON -- Tottenham is the Premier League's last remaining team with a perfect start after Son Heung-min clinched a 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday. It was a third successive win at the start of Nuno Espirito Santo's first season in charge of the north London club. The goal came...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Reports: Barça’s Ilaix Moriba to decide between Tottenham and RB Leipzig

According to multiple reports in Spain and elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are close to signing their second promising young midfielder of the summer transfer in 18-year old Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona. However, there’s one major complication: Moriba’s agents. Moriba, a Guinean international and La Masia graduate, has been declared surplus to...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Awoniyi strikes again as Union add to Gladbach’s misery

Berlin (AFP) – Ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi chalked up his fifth goal in all competitions this season with a superb finish Sunday as Union Berlin earned a 2-1 home win over Borussia Moenchengladbach. Th 24-year-old has now scored in each of Union’s three Bundesliga games and forged a partnership alongside...
Soccerfearthewall.com

Bayer Leverkusen Requests BVB Match be Rescheduled Amid Scheduling Concerns

The cramped international schedule has been causing problems for months, causing players to suffer unnecessary injuries and burnout. Now, with national teams forced to squeeze three matches into a two-week break to makeup for cancelled matches in March, the problems are growing further. According to Kicker, three Bayer Leverkusen players: Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, and Piero Hincapie, will miss Die Werkself’s upcoming match against Borussia Dortmund. This is because they play two games all the way in South America less than 48 hours before the Bundesliga match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday. As a result, Leverkusen’s CEO Rudi Völler has requested that the DFB move the game to Sunday to accommodate Leverkusen’s players returning from their obligations in South America.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Leicester seal loan deal to sign RB Leipzig's Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman has joined Leicester on a season’s loan to bring an end to Brendan Rodgers’ summer-long search for a wide attacker. The Foxes boss had been desperate to improve his options on the flanks and has finally landed his man, with the 23-year-old arriving from RB Leipzig. The loan...
Soccergoal.com

USMNT defender Richards returns to Hoffenheim on loan from Bayern Munich

The 21-year-old is back for a second spell with the Bundesliga outfit after starting 11 league games in his first loan stint last term. U.S. men's national team defender Chris Richards has left Bayern Munich and re-joined Hoffenheim on loan through the end of the 2021-22 season. Richards spent the...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich complete loan deals on deadline day

While there was some deadline day madness for few top clubs in Europe, Bayern Munich had very little business to do on Tuesday. The German Champions shut the door any more incomings on Monday after clinching the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. With the incoming business done for...

