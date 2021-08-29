Cancel
Saints move practice to home of Cowboys after Ida evacuation

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person with knowledge of the decision says the New Orleans Saints are planning to practice this week at the home of the Dallas Cowboys after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida. The Saints are scheduled to practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at AT&T Stadium before taking a break heading into the regular season. That’s according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the club wasn’t discussing its plans publicly. New Orleans is supposed to open at home Sept. 12 against Green Bay. Ida made landfall 16 years to the day after Katrina devastated New Orleans. The Saints spent the entire 2005 season away from home.

