Premier League

Greenwood’s goals well timed before Ronaldo’s United return

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Mason Greenwood is making sure Manchester United doesn’t neglect his scoring prowess when Cristiano Ronaldo returns. The 19-year-old striker has now scored in all three matches for United at the start of the season. The latest goal ensured an underwhelming United performance at Wolverhampton still ended in a 1-0 victory on Sunday. It was set up by Raphaël Varane on the defender’s debut for United. United moved onto seven points. The only team with a perfect record after three games is Tottenham which beat Watford 1-0 through Son Heung-min’s goal. Burnley collected its first point by drawing 1-1 with Leeds.

Related
Premier LeagueAOL Corp

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return to Manchester United is a done deal

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially heading back to Manchester United after a staggering 24 hours of twists and turns in an unparalleled transfer saga. "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," the club said in a statement shortly before 5 p.m. local time on Friday.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Man United and Juventus have reached an agreement for Ronaldo’s return.

Man United and Juventus have reached an agreement for Ronaldo’s return. After Manchester United revealed on Friday that they had reached an agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star said he accomplished “amazing things” at Juventus. Between 2003 and 2009, the 36-year-old made his reputation on the international stage...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho react to Portuguese’s Manchester United return

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have lauded the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. The Red Devils confirmed the Portuguese superstar’s sensational return after striking an agreement with Juventus to pay €15m (£12.9m) plus a further €8m (£6.9m) in add-ons.Ronaldo rejoins the club 12 years after his departure, when he joined Real Madrid in 2009 for £80m. It also ends a three-year spell for the 36-year-old in Turin, which saw him score 101 goals in 134 matches.Rashford tweeted: “Wow wow wow, he’s home,” adding a series of emojis while tagging Ronaldo. With Sancho adding: “SCARY HOURS!”A club statement read:...
MLSESPN

Ronaldo's return to Man United has shocked the soccer world. Here's why

And so, he's back. Maybe just as interesting as the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United is how it happened. Back in May, plenty of us speculated about how it could make sense. Juventus weren't exactly offering him around, but with projected losses in excess of €300...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United Return is Nostalgic, But Lacks Football Sense

“Welcome home, Cristiano,” said Manchester United’s Twitter feed, announcing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford for a reported fee of €15 million plus €8 million in add-ons (roughly $26 million). Within an hour, that had been liked a million times and retweeted over 600,000 times. At the next shareholders conference call, CEO Ed Woodward will have some extraordinary social media engagement figures to report.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'have no plans to sell Edinson Cavani' before the end of the transfer window despite Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford

Manchester United will keep Edinson Cavani despite re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo. United have agreed a deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus, with the Portuguese star set to lead the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. However, United have no intention of selling Cavani before the transfer window closes, as reported by...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Ronaldo's return changes it all for Solskjaer's United project

Perhaps the signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho changed it but, ultimately, the return of Cristiano Ronaldo has: the expectations on Manchester United’s season have increased markedly. There is a buzz around the fanbase after three big signings but it does increase the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get it right.
MLSchatsports.com

James' harsh handball at Liverpool-Chelsea, Messi's PSG debut, Man United poor before Ronaldo's return

This weekend saw Lionel Messi play for a new club (weird), Manchester United flatter to deceive (not weird), Juventus struggle without the United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo (not his fault) and Arsenal learn more humbling lessons, this time against Manchester City. (We expected that, right?) There were big wins for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan, a big controversy at Liverpool vs. Chelsea, and a ton of fun from an unlikely source: Jose Mourinho's Roma.
Premier Leaguebigrapidsnews.com

JUDD: Ronaldo's return to Manchester United a historic, unprecedented move

Sometimes life tends to come full circle, and the same can be said for the world of professional athletics — particularly the world’s most popular sport. When Cristiano Ronaldo was 18 years old and lacing up his boots for Sporting CP of his native Portugal, his squad played a preseason friendly match against Manchester United in front of 70,000 fans at Old Trafford.
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Woodward, Ronaldo, Olmo, Bissouma, Odegaard

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will be Manchester United's top target next summer despite the arrival of 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. (ESPN) Outgoing Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward "played a key role" in the acquisition of Ronaldo. (Manchester Evening News) Barcelona will...
MLSESPN

Ronaldo's record-breaking goal, stoppage-time winner remind us that no one does drama like Portugal's captain

FARO, Portugal -- If anyone is still wondering whether Manchester United are getting a Cristiano Ronaldo whose best days are firmly behind him, just ask the shell-shocked Republic of Ireland players who thought they had denied him a goal-scoring world record in Estadio Algarve, only to see the Portugal captain smash it and then add to it in the space of seven crazy minutes at the end of a 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory.
FIFArealsport101.com

FIFA 22 Career Mode's wonderkid strikers include Greenwood and Fati

Dane Scarlett set to be one of FIFA 22's most prized talents. Part of the joy of Career Mode is bringing in a youngster and training them up to become a superstar - and the biggest superstars are usually strikers. With Create-a-club coming to FIFA 22 choosing the best young...

