Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Reddick lands NASCAR’s final playoff spot despite crash

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Reddick finished fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale Saturday night and secured the final spot in the 16-car postseason field. He entered the weekend in the best position to earn that last berth. But more than a dozen other drivers, including Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon, could have ruined his season. Several of them had a chance following the final restart. Ryan Blaney, though, who had already clinched a playoff spot, beat everyone to the checkered flag and lifted Reddick into the postseason.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reddick, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Richard Childress
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Ap Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy