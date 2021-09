The 4 PM Advisory shows Hurricane Ida making a slight eastward shift. That puts landfall now forecasted to be on the Lafourche/Terrebonne line. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds at 105 miles per hour. The hurricane is expected to attain Category 4 strength and maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour before making landfall on Sunday west of New Orleans.