EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools has been celebrating and thanking community partners since 2016 at an annual breakfast prepared by the district’s culinary arts program. A District Community Partner of the Year is recognized, as well as a partner of the year for each school and one for the Internship Program. This year, Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith and school Administrators visited each recipient personally to deliver their awards and breakfast baskets prepared by local culinary students, and shared testimonials about how the partnerships made a difference in the lives of students and staff.